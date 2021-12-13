The 18-piece John Paulson Big Band teamed up with Wellington’s Pub and Grill in Winona on December 5 to raise $800 for the Winona Food Shelf. Wellington’s was packed to capacity as the group performed two sets of original jazz composed and arranged by group leader John Paulson. Wellington’s has become the unofficial home for the band since they began nearly 10 years ago with a concert at the Winona Art Center. Julie Gardner and Jim Kronschnabel of Wellington’s along with everyone in the band would like to thank the community for their generous contributions and enthusiastic response to the event.
