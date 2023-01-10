The film, “Billy Elliot,” will be featured at the Winona Arts Center, 228 East Fifth Street, on January 13, 2023, at 7 p.m.
This heartwarming story is about a young boy from a working class family who discovers a passion for dancing that changes his life. Billy stumbles on a ballet class on his way to boxing lessons, and under the guidance of his teacher, his raw talent takes flight. It is a triumphant tale of following one’s desire.
The film is in English and French with subtitles and is one hour and 51 minutes in length.
Doors will open at 6:30 p.m., and there is no fee for the film. The film is made possible through the Winona Film Society.
Masks are encouraged but not required.
For more information on this event and other events at the Winona Arts Center, please visit our website at www.winonaarts.org.
