Boats and Bluegrass Music Festival, now in its 19th year, is just weeks away. Featuring acts both national and local, the festival will play host to over 40 bands, including Molly Tuttle and Golden Highway, Della Mae, Pert Near Sandstone, Charlie Parr, The Brothers Comatose, Mipso, Dead Horses, Last Revel, and Them Coulee Boys.
Located at Prairie Island Campground in Winona, on the shores of the Mississippi River, the festival will hold over 2,500 people the weekend of September 22-25. This family-friendly festival features music, camping, kids activities, and canoe/kayak rentals, all included in the purchase of a weekend ticket. Kids under 16 get in free with a paying adult.
For more information, visit www.boatsandbluegrass.com or find us on Facebook, facebook.com/BoatsandBluegrass/, and Instagram, instagram.com/boatsandbluegrass/.
