The Winona Arts Center (WAC), 228 East Fifth Street, is pleased to host a double feature of films about French cuisine and culture, served with a delicious spread of appetizers, wine, and coffee on January 21, 2023, from 5-9 p.m. Tickets are $10 in advance at Eventbrite and Hardt’s Music and $15 at the door.
The evening kicks off at 5 p.m. with the film, “Babette’s Feast,” directed by Gabriel Axel. This 1987 Oscar winner for the Best Foreign Film is based on a short story by Isaac Dinesen (“Out of Africa”). Babette arrives in a small town in Denmark where the townspeople believe in salvation through self-denial, preached by a devout clergyman.
She is a refugee from France’s civil war and convinces the townspeople to try something outrageous — a gourmet French meal. Will they be able to enjoy this earthly pleasure?
Appetizers and wine will be served between the films.
The second film, “Delicieux,” will begin around 7:15 p.m. Set in 1789 France just before the revolution, a chef seeks to find a new life with the help of a young woman. Although he has been sacked by his noble master, he finds a way to open his first ever outdoor restaurant and rekindle his love of cooking again.
Come and celebrate these costume dramas which are intertwined with delicious food. Get over the “long winter hump” by enjoying an evening at the Winona Arts Center with your friends. Both films are made possible through the Winona Film Society.
Masks are encouraged but not required.
For more information on this event and other events at the Winona Arts Center, please visit our website at www.winonaarts.org.
