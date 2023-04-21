The Winona County Historical Society Book Chat is free and open to the public. Participate in great discussions about the historic themes in each month’s book. Book Chat is held monthly at the History Center. Discussions begin at 12:05 p.m., last about an hour, and are led by Audrey Gorny and Carolyn Goplen. Participants are welcome to bring their lunch.
Upcoming chats:
- April 26 — For this special Book Chat, we welcome local author Jen Telger to join in the discussion about her book, "What Heals the Heart," plus she will share more about her new book coming out this spring.
- May 24 — “Lightning Strike” by William Kent Krueger
- June 28 — “Pirate Latitudes” by Micheal Creighton
- July 26 — “Joy Luck Club” by Amy Tan
- August 23 — “Haunted Ground” by Erin Hart
Learn more at winonahistory.org, call 507-454-2723, or stop in the Winona County History Center, open daily, from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.
