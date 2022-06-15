Pieces of Winona’s charming history have made their way into Jen Telger’s best-selling and much-praised debut novel, “What Heals the Heart.” Though the story, characters, and town are fictional, readers may recognize several of Winona’s most-loved landmarks via their doppelgangers in the small Minnesota town of Pullman Station.
“The beautiful thing about writing fiction is that I can take experiences from my life and put them on paper where they expand exponentially as readers apply their own life filters to the story, finding solace, humor, inspiration, introspection, escape, or whatever else it is they may need at that moment,” Telger said. “I love discovering what makes people tick and am often surprised when my characters make me see someone or something in a new light.”
Telger was born and raised in Winona and is the daughter of Sue and Willie Hahn. She is the middle child between her sibling bookends, Chris and Ed. “What Heals the Heart” is a humorous take on small-town life, inspired by the two cantankerous older women who lived on either side of her childhood home on West Fifth Street. She pays tribute to such locations as the Winona Public Library, Bloedow’s Bakery, Windom Park, the Winona pool, and others, which impacted Telger as she and her brothers navigated living between “gasoline” and “gunpowder.”
“What Heals the Heart” is the story of 70-something former best friends, Cilla and Nattie, who live two houses apart and have had a falling out, placing 11-year-old Annabelle and her family in the crosshairs living between them. While Annabelle’s mother stresses the importance of carrying out one’s Christian duty via kindness to all, she maintains a precariously delicate balance keeping both “gasoline” and “gunpowder” happy. As for Annabelle and her friends, they avoid both women, Cilla’s dog, and Nattie’s pistol at all costs.
When a tragic accident rocks the town and Cilla’s past comes back to haunt, will she and Nattie be able to find healing and forgiveness to repair their friendship before time runs out, or will they drive the entire neighborhood crazy until the bitter end?
“What Heals the Heart” is available on Amazon in Kindle e-book and paperback formats.
You can contact Jen Telger on Facebook at Jen Telger Books, Instagram @JenTelger_Writer, and email at jentelgerbooks@gmail.com.
Stop into Paperbacks and Pieces on June 25 between noon and 2 p.m. to purchase your copy and have it signed by the author. Say hello, have a chat, and share your favorite Winona memories!
