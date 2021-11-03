Artist Suzanne E. Szucs’ “Breathing in Place” project is on exhibit at Winona State University’s Watkins Gallery now through Nov. 17.
From the artist: The title for the “Breathing in Place” project emerged out of the physicality of holding a camera (breathing moved the image), but also an understanding that water is the breath of the earth – it’s ebb and flow a manifestation of a global life force. Having grown up and lived near each of the Great Lakes, I began making photographs, video and sound pieces that paid homage to these vast bodies of water – life giving, life taking, endangered, beautiful and treacherous.
The “Breathing in Place” video pieces are interactions with the Great Lakes that explore the relationship of the body to the landscape. I am interested in bodies of water for their constant change and erosion, the shore as a boundary line shifting and acting on the land, and the inevitability of the horizon. Lake Huron was the playground of my youth; I remember childhood visits there as filled with fear, excitement and wonder. The two videos of Breathing in Place: Lake Huron and their accompanying sound pieces are meant to work together to create an experience for the viewer. Imagery and sound form complex layers that interact, creating both apprehension and whimsy. The placid video imagery sometimes clashes with the audio, creating contrasts between the expected beauty and inherent danger of the Great Lakes. This sets up a metaphor for the anxiety and frustration surrounding climate change and our responsibility for an environment we cannot control, but need to find a way to respect.
“The Superficies” series is a subset of the larger “Breathing in Place” project. These water abstraction banners are large enough to create a corporeal experience for the viewer. Surface is subject as light makes marks upon the water; however, there is pure visual pleasure in lens-based seeing, as scale and focus shift, and the viewer descends past the surface and into the image. This work is as much about perception and experience as it is about capturing an image. As a photographer, water presents the most wonderful of problems to solve – it’s diversity and ever shifting nature is always compelling. As an environmentalist, I see my images as tribute to the profundity, necessity and complexity of water as the crucible of life.
The Watkins Gallery at Winona State University is open weekdays from 9-4 p.m. For more information, please visit https://www.winona.edu/art-design/galleries.asp. Masks are currently required inside Winona State University facilities. Please practice social distancing in WSU gallery spaces.
