Join us at Paperbacks and Pieces to celebrate the release of “Burn This City to the Ground” by Winona native N. Daniel on Saturday, December 18, 2021, from 12-4 p.m.
N. Daniel was born in La Crosse, Wis., raised to adulthood in Winona, and cut his teeth in the Twin Cities Metro. He wears the cloak of his tragic, patchwork history as though it were a suit of gilded armor. If you heard rumors about him you would not believe he was an actual person, or at the very least not the kind and thoughtful man who authored two books after being committed by a court to a mental hospital. A true madman with a pen, N. writes with his heart on his sleeve and never shies from telling the truth, even at the expense of his own reputation. His new book, “Burn This City to the Ground,” is a true story about the author's time living with a quadreplegic client in downtown Minneapolis in the years before and during the pandemic and riots. One reviewer commented, "Despite the roiling vision of riots and civil disobedience suggested by the title, the narrative is a quieter statement about consequential work and human connections. Author N. Daniel has written a book based on a true story that conjures a universal yearning for leading a meaningful, purposeful life." N. Daniel will be selling and signing copies of his books at the event.
