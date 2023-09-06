The final “Business and Immigrant Stories of Winona,” sponsored by the Sandbar Storytelling Festival in partnership with the Winona County History Center, will be on Thursday, September 14, at 7 p.m. at the History Center, 160 Johnson Street.
As we continue to tell the stories that have shaped Winona, we feature Project FINE (Focus on Integrating Newcomers through Education), which has been serving refugees and immigrants in Winona County and the surrounding area since 1990. Hear the personal and inspirational stories of immigrants who have chosen to call Winona home.
As admission is free but limited, please register online at www.sandbarstorytellingfestival.org. The Sandbar Storytelling Festival Board looks forward to showcasing additional business stories in future years.
This activity is made possible by the voters of Minnesota through a grant from the Southeastern Minnesota Arts Council, thanks to a legislative appropriation from the arts and cultural heritage fund. The event is also sponsored by The Elizabeth Callender King Foundation and WNB Financial, N.A.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.