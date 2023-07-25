Sharing the stories that have shaped Winona, the Sandbar Storytelling Festival, in partnership with the Winona History Center, is continuing Business and Immigrant Stories of Winona. On July 27 at 7 p.m. at the Winona County History Center, 160 Johnson Street, in Winona, this storytelling series will focus on Winona’s own Thern, Inc.
Founded in Winona by the mechanically inclined Royal G. Thern and his wife, Lucille, during the post-World War II boom, Thern Incorporated began with a handful of basic winches and other miscellaneous tools. More than 70 years later, Thern has built a solid reputation for manufacturing the most dependable, powerful, and durable solutions for moving loads of all sizes.
There is no cost for this event, but registering online is preferable at www.sandbarstorytellingfestival.org.
