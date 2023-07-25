Winona, MN (55987)

Today

Sun and clouds mixed with a slight chance of thunderstorms during the afternoon. Gusty winds and small hail are possible. High near 95F. Winds SSE at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 30%..

Tonight

Variably cloudy with scattered thunderstorms. Gusty winds and small hail are possible. Low 69F. Winds SE at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 60%.