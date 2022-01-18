Home is flimsy and firm. Home is silly and clumsy. Home is a cage, but home is where we want to be. “But I guess I’m Already There” is an art show curated by Roger Boulay, assistant professor of photography and gallery coordinator at Winona State University. The group show will be at the Winona County History Center January 21 through March 6 and features work by Izel Vargas, Kathleen Hawkes, Alessandra Sulpy, James Wade, Chris Rackley, and Jonathan Thunder.
This exhibition explores notions of home as something contested and unstable, despite desires for it to be secure and constant. Through different materials and representational strategies, the five artists in this exhibition treat ideas of home with varying degrees of attachment and revulsion.
The opening reception has been rescheduled for February 25, from 4-6 p.m. Explore the show and the notions of home January 21 through March 6 at the Winona County History Center. It is free to view and much of the art is for sale.
Find the Winona County Historical Society online at www.winonahistory.org or call 507-454-2723 for more information.
