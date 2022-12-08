Lanesboro Arts is now accepting entries for both our Juried Sales Gallery (2023) and Exhibition Gallery (2025 solo exhibits). A jury will convene in January to make selections.
Both galleries present work from Minnesota, Iowa, and Wisconsin.
Pieces selected for the Sales Gallery present a unique vision, an original voice, and quality craftsmanship. More than 80 artists are represented in the Sales Gallery. Most stay on for multiple years. However, each winter, a few more are selected to evolve the offerings and to create opportunities for new artists and artisans to display and sell their work.
Our Exhibition Gallery hosts several solo shows each year. Diverse perspectives and mediums are represented, with an opportunity for visitors to meet the artist(s) at an opening reception. To allow artists time to develop their work, jury selections are made two years before the scheduled exhibits.
“We look forward to this time of year,” said Gallery Director Kris Viesselman. “It’s a great opportunity to bring more talented artists into our galleries, to diversify our regular offerings, and to provide thought-provoking special exhibits.”
Both Sales and Exhibition Gallery applications are accepted on an ongoing basis throughout the year, with an annual deadline of December 31.
The Lanesboro Arts Gallery is located at 103 Parkway Avenue North in Lanesboro. The organization provides year-round arts programming and serves as a regional catalyst for artistic excellence and educational development, by providing diverse art experiences for people of all ages. For more information, visit www.lanesboroarts.org.
