On Saturday October 29, 2022, at 1 p.m., Central Lutheran Church (259 West Wabasha Street in Winona) will host the James K. Carlson Memorial Concert. Jim and Mary Ellen Carlson were longtime residents of Winona who contributed greatly to the musical community. Jim passed away in March 2020 at the age of 95. As part of his estate, Carlson wished to gift a memorial concert to the Winona community, honoring the couple’s musical legacy.
The program will feature three works: “Requiem,” by Gabriel Fauré, “The Trumpet Shall Sound (from Messiah),” by George Frideric Handel, and the world premiere of “Life Love Music,” by A. Eric Heukeshoven, commissioned for the event.
Soloists, chorus, and orchestra will be conducted by Dr. Harry A. Mechell, professor emeritus from Winona State University.
A reception with the Carlson family and musicians will immediately follow the performance.
The performance is free and open to the public and is made possible through the generosity of the estates of James K. and Mary Ellen Carlson and the estates of Harold and Judy Bamburg.
Audience members are strongly encouraged to wear masks and be fully vaccinated/boosted. Masks will be available free of charge at the performance.
The concert will also be livestreamed via Central Lutheran’s Facebook page at bit.ly/3CGi4c3.
For more information, please contact A. Eric Heukeshoven, director of worship, music, and arts, at 507-474-7144 or aeheukeshoven@centrallutheranchurch.org.
