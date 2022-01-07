Calling all community members: The Winona Health Volunteers invite you to be a part of “USO Salute to the Troops,” a fun, funny and heartfelt variety show. Come to meet the director, Jim Vrchota, and learn about the show at open auditions. The casting call will be at Wesley United Methodist Church Guild Hall, 114 West Broadway in Winona. Masking is required.
Casting call dates/times (choose one of the following):
- Thursdays, Jan. 13 and 20 – 6:30-8:30 p.m.
- Saturdays, Jan. 15 and 22 – 10 a.m. to noon
Rehearsals begin in early March.
“USO Salute to the Troops” will be a variety show saluting our public servants and troops from Desert Storm to Afghanistan with entertaining songs, dances and skits. Performance dates will be April 21-23, 2022.
The show is a Winona Health Volunteers fundraiser. Proceeds from this event will go toward outdoor patio furnishings for Lake Winona Manor Residents.
For more information about the show or the Winona Health Volunteers, contact the Winona Health Volunteers’ office at 507-457-4342 or email krwalters@winonahealth.org.
