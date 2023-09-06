It’s a double anniversary. Forty years ago, Billy X. Curmano was buried alive and exhumed three days later in his historic Performance for the Dead. September 8 and 9 is also the 11th anniversary of Broken World Records opening at 265 East Third Street in Winona.
On Saturday night, September 9, the exhumed corpse appears with the New X Art Ensemble about 7 p.m., followed by The Heaping Spoonfuls at 10 p.m.
The 40th anniversary continues later in the month. On September 23, a Driftless Region Blowout Bash is planned at Art Works USA in Witoka. There will be a studio and gravesite tour along with the dedication of the Leaning Grotto of Witoka. More information will follow.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.