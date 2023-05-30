The Winona Arts Center is pleased to host an exhibit of the works of artist Jean Billman now through June 24, 2023.
Jean Billman loved color. It permeated her life. Even when she encountered numbers, she saw their color. When asked what she would have done if she had not pursued a career in early childhood education, she said, “I would have been an artist.”
She spent years playing with clay, both on the wheel and by hand, developing quite a colorful, unique style in majolica. Her favorite medium became watercolor. It challenged her and provided lots of satisfaction. Even after her stroke in 2018, when she lost many abilities, she continued with her painting. It was a real testament to the power of creativity. It brought her and those around her much joy and enhanced her quality of life.
Jean’s family will be donating proceeds from the sale of Jean’s works to the Winona Arts Center in her memory.
For more information on this event and other events held at the Winona Arts Center, please visit our website at www.winonaarts.org.
