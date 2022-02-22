The Chamber Singers of Saint Mary’s University of Minnesota will perform in Worcester, Sutton, and Boston, Mass., as part of their 2022 concert tour.
The 20-voice select ensemble is directed by Dr. Patrick M. O’Shea, professor of music.
Tour performances will include the following liturgies and concerts:
• Cathedral of The Sacred Heart in Winona — Saturday, Feb. 26, 5:15 p.m. Mass.
• Sutton High School in Sutton, Mass. — Monday, Feb. 28, 12:15 p.m. Short performance for students and staff.
• King’s Chapel Recital Series, King’s Chapel in Boston — Tuesday, March 1, 12:15-12:45 p.m. concert.
• Trinity Lutheran Church in Worcester, Mass. — Tuesday, March 1, 7 p.m. concert.
• St. Mark’s Catholic Church in Sutton — Wednesday, March 2, 7 p.m. Ash Wednesday Mass.
• St. Cecilia Catholic Church in Boston — Sunday, March 6, 11:30 a.m. Mass with prelude and postlude performances.
All concerts are free and open to the public unless otherwise indicated above, and guests are welcome at the various liturgies. Repertoire will include a cappella works by Stephen Chatman, Giovanni da Palestrina, Bob Chilton, John Tavener, and Moses Hogan. The concerts will feature the world premiere performances of Piango, Ardo e Canto, settings of three poems by the Italian Renaissance poet Gaspara Stampa, composed by Dr. O’Shea, and featuring student violinists Joel Zabel and Olivia White.
Upon their return, the Chamber Singers will present a free “Homecoming Concert” at the Chapel of Saint Mary of the Angels at Seventh and Vila Streets in Winona on Thursday, March 10, at 7:30 p.m.
For more information, call 507-457-1598 or fax 507-457-1611.
