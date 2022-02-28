Dr. Eric Brisson, music professor at Winona State University, will present a concert of Chopin preludes at Old Main in Galesville Saturday, March 5, at 3 p.m.
It was Dr. Brisson who first suggested use of the Old Main venue as an off-campus auditorium for student performances where they can become comfortable with an appreciative audience. He gives a benefit performance each year to help raise funding for student stipends as a means to encourage students preparing for musical careers.
Complimentary refreshments will be served at intermission in the gallery space on the second floor.
The building will open at 10 a.m. for displays of art from G-E-T students. The art display in the gallery for March features fabric art; the work of Susan Frame, Darlene Wells and Pat Malone. The Old Main Historical and Community Arts Center feeds the culture of our region in many different ways.
Old Main has recently started offering performances in the afternoon for people who prefer not to be out in the evening and to encourage day trips for people to eat out and enjoy the countryside.
Admission is $10 for adults, $5 for college students and free to people in high school and younger. “Gale Star Associate Cards” are available at $50 for six performances. To find Old Main, turn south on 12th Street from West Ridge or West Gale Avenue. Old Main is at 20869 College Avenue, the stone building on the left side of the street.
