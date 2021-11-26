Rev. Jim Riley will be the show host and storyteller for “Christmas at Old Main” Saturday, December 11, at 7:30 p.m. The story Jim has written is “Hooray for Rudolph” — not about the reindeer, but about a boy in fifth grade. Bobbi Jo Brandt will be the featured vocal soloist. Cathy Kreisel, pianist, will open the show, and Eddie Kim will complete the show with Christmas piano favorites. This will be Bobbi Jo’s first time to perform at Old Main. Eddie Kim was first heard there when he performed on the keyboard last summer with “Fly Casual.” He also performed for Riley’s earlier book signing and for the Musical Extravaganza. The show may offer surprises. Masks are recommended. Admission at the door is $10 for adults, $5 for college students, and free to high-school-age people and younger.
Riley will have signed books available titled “The Ever-Turning Wheels of Change.”
The book is the story of Old Main from the time of George Gale through September of this year with a number of contemporary photos in color. Old Main asks a $15 donation for the book which will be applied to the elevator fund.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.