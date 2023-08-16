On this Saturday, August 19, at 4 p.m., the First Congregational Church is pleased to invite the community to the final recital of its 2023 concert series, featuring the talents of Sandy Todd and Nancy Edstrom Bachler. This season will go out with a bang, or better said a “Ho! Ho! Ho!” The musicians will be presenting fun and unique arrangements of Christmas music played on the church's renowned Casavant organ with piano accompaniment. Both Sandy and Nancy are well-known, local musicians and have prepared a program that will surely delight all ages.
Admission to the recital is by freewill donation. A meet-and-greet reception will follow the recital. The church is air-conditioned and is located at 161 West Broadway with handicap accessibility at the canopied entrance on Johnson Street. Doors open at 3:30 p.m. There are only 131 shopping days until Christmas, but we can still get into the holiday spirit this Saturday. Please join us.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.