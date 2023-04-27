Please join us for a Cinco de Mayo celebration on May 5, 2023, at 7 p.m. at the Winona Arts Center.
The evening will feature the classic 1954 film, “Salt of the Earth.” This is one of the first films to advance the feminist social and political point of view. Its plot centers on a long and difficult strike based on the 1951 strike against the Empire Zinc Company in Grant County, New Mexico. The film shows how the miners, their families, the company, and the police react during the strike. The story of the film’s suppression, as well as the events it depicted, inspired an underground audience of unionists, leftists, feminists, Mexican Americans, and film historians. The film found a new life in the 1960s and gradually reached larger audiences through union halls, women’s associations, and film schools.
Treats for the evening will include salsa and chips, nonalcoholic sangria, and more. Tickets are $5 per person and are available at the door.
For information on this event and other events held at the Winona Arts Center, please visit our website at www.winonaarts.org.
