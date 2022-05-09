Old Main in Galesville is establishing a tradition of remembering Norwegian composer Edvard Grieg’s strong influence on classical music with a concert close to the “Syttende Mai” holiday.This yearThe Druzhba Ensemble will present the concert, "Syttende Mai: A Scandinavian Smörgasbord" of music on Sunday, May 15, 2022, 3 p.m. at the Old Main Cultural Center. The ensemble will feature Michelle Elliott, violin; Busya Lugovier, viola; Derek Clark, cello; and Pamela Kelly, piano. They will include music of Edvard Grieg and other Scandinavian composers, as well as continental European composers. Norwegian treats will be offered at a reception following the concert. Come celebrate! Old Main is located at 20869 College Avenue in Galesville. Turn south from West Ridge Avenue on 12th Street. Admission at the door is $10, $5.00 for college students, and free to people in high school and younger.Masks are recommended.
Latest News
- Sorensen wins wild Dairyland Showdown finale
- Winona Steamboat Days History Contest
- Cardinals baseball ends 2022 with sweep of Knights
- Winona State track and field competes at Mankato
- Winona martial artists medal in Hopkins
- Winhawk track and field athletes earn podium spots
- WSU’s Holland finishes season at NCAA Regional
- Warrior softball falls in conference final, joins NCAA tourney
Most Popular
Articles
- WPD: 8 cited, officers used mace in fights
- Police Blotter
- Winona council hears $38M+ public safety proposal
- Short on workers, Behrens turns to robots
- Police Blotter
- DFL congressional hopefuls visit Winona
- WSU ‘pauses’ journalism major
- Wiltgen, Mary Jo
- Four hurt in multi-vehicle crash on Highway 43
- Mankato Ave.: More road work will begin in mid-May
Images
Videos
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular videos.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.