Old Main in Galesville is establishing a tradition of remembering Norwegian composer Edvard Grieg’s strong influence on classical music with a concert close to the “Syttende Mai” holiday.This yearThe Druzhba Ensemble will present the concert, "Syttende Mai:  A Scandinavian Smörgasbord" of music on Sunday, May 15, 2022, 3 p.m. at the Old Main Cultural Center. The ensemble will feature Michelle Elliott, violin; Busya Lugovier, viola; Derek Clark, cello; and Pamela Kelly, piano. They will include music of Edvard Grieg and other Scandinavian composers, as well as continental European composers. Norwegian treats will be offered at a reception following the concert. Come celebrate!   Old Main is located at 20869 College Avenue in Galesville. Turn south from West Ridge Avenue on 12th Street. Admission at the door is $10, $5.00 for college students, and free to people in high school and younger.Masks are recommended.  