The Bluff Country Co-op is excited to announce a new community outreach program set to launch in early 2022. Life in Color: Artist’s Corner supports the vibrant local arts community here in Winona. Artists are invited to apply to showcase their artwork in the Life in Color exhibit, located in the Community Room on the windows facing out towards Second Street. Each month, two artists will be selected to have their artwork displayed for the duration of the month. Artists can only be selected for the Life in Color program once per calendar year.
To apply for the Life in Color program, artists can submit an application online or in store. To apply in store, ask for an application at the service desk just inside the parking lot entrance to the co-op. For more information about the Life in Color program, head to the co-op website at bluff.coop, or email the community outreach coordinator at alexa@bluff.coop.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.