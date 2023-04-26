The Watkins Gallery at Winona State University (WSU) is proud to present the Senior Art exhibition, “Collective Chaos,” from April 24-28. The show features a photographic installation, paintings, and additional photographic works, including artwork by Grace Cernohous, Rachel Goette, Ajay Jorgenson, Hannah Larsen, and Jaclyn Thomas. An artist talk for the exhibition will take place on Wednesday, April 26, from 5-6 p.m. in the Science Laboratory Center, Room 120. A reception will follow at the Watkins Gallery. Light refreshments will be served.
WSU's Watkins Gallery is open weekdays from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. All Watkins Gallery programming is free and open to the public.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.