Cotter Schools and Hurry Back Productions invite the Winona community to Jazzfest.
On Saturday, April 15, from 8:30 a.m. to 3 p.m., nine high school jazz bands from across the Midwest will be performing in the St. Cecilia Theatre for a panel of clinicians. The bands will receive one-on-one feedback in our newly remodeled rehearsal studio. This event is free and open to the public.
On Saturday, April 15, at 7 p.m., Hurry Back Productions is hosting a concert by St. Paul Peterson and the Minneapolis Funk All-Stars. Check out St. Paul Peterson and the Minneapolis Funk All-Stars, www.mplsfunkallstars.com, and then purchase your tickets to see them live in Winona: www.hurryback.org.
On Sunday, April 16, at 5 p.m., Paul Peterson will be working with Cotter's three jazz bands. Join us at 5 p.m. in the St. Cecilia Theatre for the annual Cotter Jazz Concert, featuring Paul as a guest artist. This event is free and open to the public. Read more about clinician Paul Peterson at www.paulpeterson.com.
