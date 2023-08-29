The Coulee Classic Quartet will appear at the First Presbyterian Church, 2037 West Ridge Avenue, in Galesville on Saturday, September 9, at 7 p.m., presented by “Gale Star” of Old Main. The vocalists are Matt Curtis, lead, Nate Peplinski, baritone, Colin Stevenson, tenor, and Allen Pruitt, bass. Matt Curtis is the founder of Choral Tracks, the premier learning tracks company in the choral world; the group knows how to sing. This a capella singing group strives for energetic, authentic, and entertaining performance with freely produced vocals and tons of ringing chords.
Their repertoire ranges from straight-on classic barbershop to country-cover-bar-songs to vocal jazz to traditional choral, and more. Find them on stage at a formal performance or find them singing most anywhere else; this group of diverse personalities brings audiences of all types together by doing what they love, connecting through harmony.
Admission is $10 for adults and $5 for high school and younger. Refreshments will be served. The Old Main Board appreciates the Presbyterian church for stepping in to help Old Main through the time that it is facing issues with the use of the third-floor auditorium.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.