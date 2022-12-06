An open house recognizing Sarah Johnson, creative laureate for the city of Winona, will be on Saturday, December 17, 2022, from 2-4 p.m. at the Winona Arts Center, 228 East Fifth Street. Johnson, the first-ever creative laureate for the city of Winona is wrapping up her three-year term.
She has worked collaboratively with numerous organizations throughout the city, including, but not limited to, Project Fine, Winona Area Public Schools, Home and Community Options, Habitat for Humanity, Engage Winona, Our Voices, Winona Parks and Recreation, Family and Children’s Center, Hiawatha Valley Mental Health Center, and the Catholic Worker house. You can see the fruits of her labor throughout Winona. Winona is more colorful, thanks to Sarah.
A short program will begin at 2:30 p.m. with Sarah giving an overview of her activities and accomplishments during her tenure as creative laureate.
And, as always, Sarah will provide a community art activity.
Refreshments will be served, and all are welcome.
Masks are encouraged but not required.
For information on this event and other activities at the Winona Arts Center, please visit our website at www.winonaarts.org.
