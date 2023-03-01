Join renowned potter Richard Spiller to design a crock and tile on Saturday, March 11, from 1-3 p.m. at the Winona Arts Center (WAC), 228 East Fifth Street. Spiller has been a potter and a ceramic artist for 50 years and has taught in Europe, Finland, Latvia, and Russia, as well as universities in the U.S. He has a home studio in Urne, Wis.
Students will be given a bisque-fired pint crock and a four-inch tile and will apply colored slips on the crock with clear glaze. The crock and tile will be fired at Spiller’s studio and returned at a later date. Cost is $30 for members of WAC and $35 for nonmembers. Payments can be mailed to the Winona Arts Center, 228 East Fifth Street in Winona, and be made payable to the Winona Arts Center.
To register for the class, please contact Jen Benson at jsbenson50@gmail.com.
Masks are encouraged but not required. For more information on this class and other events at the Winona Arts Center, please visit our website at www.winonaarts.org.
