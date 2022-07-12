Fountain City Business and Community (FCBC) group is proud to present "Rhythms by the River" on the third Thursday of each month from May through September at the Fountain City Community Park.
The string band Crooked Willow will perform on Thursday, July 21, from 6:30-8:30 p.m. Crooked Willow has been performing around the Driftless Region since 2013 and combines old-time music, jazz-inspired tunes, Americana covers, and unique pop covers.
Kaitlyn Minea, a local musician from Buffalo City, will open for the band.
Sugar Coated desserts from Onalaska, Wis., will be selling cupcakes and FCBC will grill and sell meals from 5:30-8 p.m or until sold out.
Bring your lawn chair or blanket, and enjoy an evening of free music, great food, and community connections.
