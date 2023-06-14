Lebanese American dance and film artist Meryl Murman is visiting Winona this week, and there will be an informal community meet and greet with her on Friday, June 16, from 5-7 p.m. at 119 East Third Street (Art of the Rural's former Public Launch space).
Murman (www.merylmurman.me) is a beautiful creator, educator, curator, activist, and human. She is a choreographer, filmmaker, and multidisciplinary arts programmer. Her queer films and choreographies derived from experiments at the intersection of cinema and dance disrupt popular notions of spectacle, the body, virtuosity, and gender. She's based in New Orleans and is currently residing in Thessaloniki, Greece. Over the past few years, she's been working with Syrian and Ukrainian refugee women exploring embodied healing rituals via water.
Art of the Rural and The Cedar Tree Project will be co-hosting the meet and greet on Friday, June 16, from 5-7 p.m. This will be an informal opportunity to welcome Meryl to our community, experience a taste of her movement approach, hear about her creative practice, see samples of her performance and film work, and get a preview of her artist residency in Winona next year, supported by the McKnight Foundation.
There's a lot going on in Winona this weekend with Juneteenth, Steamboat Days, and Father's Day, but if you're able to stop by and say hello, that would be lovely. Admission is free, but if you can RSVP, that would be swell: sharonmansur@gmail.com.
