Dancers play iconic roles in ‘Nutcracker’

by ALEXANDRA RETTER
Against a projected dark blue backdrop, snowflakes fall, and dancers emerge from the wings. With turns, arabesques and jumps, they bring to life “Dances from the Nutcracker.”
About 30 performers and 15 crew members are producing the ballet at the Page Theatre through the Minnesota Conservatory for the Arts (MCA) and the Saint Mary’s University Department of Theatre and Dance this holiday season.
At a recent rehearsal, performers danced in front of projected backdrops of a room decorated for the holidays and a world made of sweet treats. Between dances, a pianist performed songs from “Christmastime is Here” to “Away in a Manger.”
Nadia Hocum and Ana Paula Saldana agreed that performing in a beloved ballet was a wonderful way to close out their senior years in high school and college, respectively. Hocum portrays the Snow Queen, and Saldana performs the role of the Sugar Plum Fairy. For Hocum, who has been dancing since she was three, this performance also represents a return to the stage after facing injuries over the last several years. Saldana is thrilled to be performing again in light of the pandemic causing many cancellations of live shows.
Along with the beloved ballet comes iconic characters, and Hocum and Saldana both said playing these characters is very meaningful. “I’m a theater major with a dance minor, so getting the role was very … exciting, just to close this way for my senior year,” Saldana said.
Hocum said she feels her personality fits the Snow Queen role well. “She presents herself as this very regal person, but I think inside, she has a lot of care and empathy for her little snowflakes. That’s how I feel with the corps that’s dancing behind me,” she said. It has been special to watch them grow as dancers, she added.
Artistic Director Tammy Schmidt has also enjoyed watching the progress of the performers, many of whom have been dancing with her and MCA since they were young, she said. The performances have sentimental ties back to past iterations of the Nutcracker and her childhood, she said. When she sees the dancers on stage in costume, she remembers each person who has played the roles they portray before them. “That makes it really special,” she said. She herself was the first performer of the Snow Queen role during the conservatory and university’s initial performance of “The Nutcracker” when she started as artistic director, as there were not enough dancers to fill all the roles. The ballet is a callback to her childhood, as well, since it was the first one she ever performed.
Part of the fun of performing such a well-known ballet is working to put a unique twist on it, Saldana and Hocum said. Saldana, who is from Mexico, said the ballet is popular there, as in the U.S., and many know the roles well. “So being able to take them and then own them and make them yours, it’s very special,” she said.
Hocum agreed. “There’s always something different that you can do. And I think it’s exciting to go around to different Nutcrackers in the area and see what they did differently,” she said.
Through the triumphs and struggles of preparing for opening night, cast members have had each other to lean on, Hocum said. “I think the most exciting or positive memory I’ve had so far is just connecting with everybody and uplifting each other when we’re down,” she said.
Performances of “Dances from the Nutcracker” will take place at 6:30 p.m. on Wednesday, December 1, through Friday, December 3; 2 p.m. and 6:30 p.m. on Saturday, December 4; and 3 p.m. on Sunday, December 5. Tickets are available at MCA at 1164 West 10th Street in Winona.
