The Sandbar Storytelling Festival (SSF), presenting its first fall lineup of storytellers on October 14-15, is releasing single-day passes for sale, starting Tuesday, September 6. In addition to the two-day passes ($120 for 10 events), patrons are now able to purchase separate passes for Friday and Saturday. The Friday pass is $50 (four events), and the Saturday Pass is $80 (six events). Individual event tickets ($15 per event) go on sale October 1. Passes and individual tickets will also be available at the door. However, seating is limited, so purchase your tickets now at sandbarstorytellingfestival.org.
Once a day pass is purchased, pass holders will be directed to select each event they wish to attend on that day. Koo Koo Kanga Roo’s concert on Saturday, October 15, requires a separate ticket ($15 for adults, $5 for children ages 5-16, and free for children younger than 5), also available at sandbarstorytellingfestival.org.
Located on the beautiful campus of Saint Mary’s University of Minnesota, the SSF features storytelling events by nationally and internationally known storytellers. Festival activities also include a storytelling competition for college students, a storytelling workshop, and a storytelling session for kids (ages 9-14). The weekend will also include music and a variety of food trucks — fun for all ages.
The purpose of the festival is to present storytelling performances that celebrate and preserve the power and pleasure of our varied cultural traditions and human experiences and to promote the art of storytelling for all ages. Festival events include:
Friday, October 14
2:30 p.m. – Storytellers: Bil Lepp and Carolina Quiroga-Stultz, Page Theater
4 p.m. – Storytellers: the Rev. Robert Jones, Sr., Regi Carpenter, and Alton Takiyama-Chung, Page Theater
5 p.m. – Little Warriors Drumline, Gazebo (free event)
5:30 p.m. – Winona Chamber of Commerce Ribbon Cutting, Page Theatre (free event)
6 p.m. – Mettalarks: Mariah Ciangiola and Noah Short perform Halloween music, Page Theater
7 p.m. – Ghost Night (all five storytellers), Page Theater
Saturday, October 15
9 a.m. – “How to Tell a Story,” workshop by Bil Lepp at Blue Heron Coffeehouse (free, but limited to the first 50)
9 a.m. – “How to Tell a Story,” workshop by Alton Takiyama-Chung at Blooming Grounds Coffee House (free, but limited to the first 50)
10 a.m. – Storytellers: Regi Carpenter and Carolina Quiroga-Stultz, Page Theater
11 a.m. – Storytellers: Bil Lepp and Alton Takiyama-Chung, Page Theater
1 p.m. – Storyteller: the Rev. Robert Jones, Sr., Page Theater
1 p.m. – Regi Carpenter, Kids Session (for 9 to 14 year-olds), Figliulo Recital Hall (free event)
2:30 p.m. – Storytellers: Alton Takiyama-Chung and Carolina Quiroga-Stultz, Page Theater
4 p.m. – Storytellers: Bil Lepp and Regi Carpenter, Page Theater
5 p.m. – Bellhouse Trio (local musicians), Gazebo (free event)
5:30 p.m. – Koo Koo Kanga Roo (kids party band), Winona Middle School Auditorium (separate fee)
5:45 p.m. – Wing Dam Jammers (local musicians), Gazebo (free event)
7 p.m. – Fun Night (winner of the college competition and all five storytellers), Page Theater
WNB Financial is sponsoring free child care during the morning and afternoon storytelling sessions. Parents who have passes to the events can bring children (ages 4-7) for age-appropriate activities in the Studio Theatre on Friday from 2-5 p.m., Saturday from 10 a.m. to 12 p.m., and Saturday from 1-5 p.m.
For a full list of festival events, as well as the link to purchase SSF passes and tickets, go to www.sandbarstorytellingfestival.org. For more information, email info@sandbarstorytellingfestival.org, sandbarwinona@gmail.com, or call 507-703-6001.
This activity is made possible by the voters of Minnesota through grants from the Minnesota State Arts Board, thanks to a legislative appropriation from the arts and cultural heritage fund.
