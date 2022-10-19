On Wednesday, October 26, 2022, at 7 p.m. in Stark Hall 103, The Landscape Arboretum at Winona State University is presenting the award-winning documentary “Decoding the Driftless,” a film of science exploration and adventure examining our own backyard here in the Driftless Region.
Join us for a wild ride of adventure above, on, and below the amazing Driftless Region. Emmy-winning filmmakers George Howe, Tim Jacobson, Rob Nelson, and Neil Rettig have teamed up with Jonas Stenstrom of Untamed Science to capture fantastic footage of the Driftless Region, and weave it into a compelling story, in a way never done before. You'll soar over ancient rugged bluffs, skim the surface of primordial rivers, venture deep underground to mysterious secret worlds, marvel at sacred archeological treasures, and hang perilously over massive rock cliffs. One thing for sure, you’ll never forget this film, and you'll want to share it with everyone you know.
George Howe will be on hand to introduce the film, and a question-and-answer period will follow the presentation. The event is free and open to the public. For more information, contact Nathan Anderson, Arboretum director, Winona State University, at nathan.anderson@winona.edu.
