On November 3, from 7-8 p.m., Winona State University (WSU)’s “Disability Culture and Awareness” course is hosting an event that will display the artwork of many artists with disabilities from around the Midwest. The show will include guest speaker Lydia Dawley, the CEO and founder of Click. Speak. Connect. This business makes a communication device called the Nadpen, which acts as a voice for individuals with cerebral palsy or other disorders that inhibit their speaking abilities. Along with Ms. Dawley, the show will include close to 30 works of art on display for the public. The show will take place in the (second floor) ballroom of the Kryzsko Commons Building at WSU; there is no cost to attend.
