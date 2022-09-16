Dred I Dread will be bringing their reggae sounds to the WideSpot Performing Arts Center in Wabasha (611 Broadway Avenue) on Saturday, September 24. This Twin Cities-based band has been playing and delighting crowds for over two decades, sharing the stage with some of the biggest names from around the world. They've released a number of LPs and EPs over the years. Come to Wabasha for a lively time. Smokin' D's Food Truck will be present from 5-7 p.m., offering a variety of Caribbean entrees for sale to help get you in the spirit. As always, beer, wine, sodas, and water will be available for sale at the event. Tickets in advance through www.widespotperformingarts.org.
The new venue is located in the historic Mittel Schule building’s Broadway Theater. In addition to a larger auditorium with theater seating, patrons will find the ground level theater and extra facilities easier to access. There’s lots of convenient parking, and the bar serving beer and wine is at the new location as well.
Showtime will be at 7 p.m., with doors opening at 6:15 p.m.
WideSpot will continue to offer a wide range of musical acts. Our fall schedule includes the great Patchouli and Terra Guitara, the Tommy Bentz Band, Joyann Parker with her Patsy Cline Review, Rush River Delta, as well as the annual Hot Flashes Holiday show. Look for theatrical events later in the coming winter/spring season. Advance tickets are available at www.widespotperformingarts.org, by calling 715-307-8941, or by chance the day of the show at the door.
