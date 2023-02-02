Lanesboro Arts is pleased to announce the opening of its Emerging Artists Exhibit, with an artists’ reception on Saturday, February 11, from 6-8 p.m. The public is invited to enjoy live music by Ann and Andy Lowe of Lanesboro and refreshments, with an opportunity to meet the seven emerging artists. The work will be on display through April 9 at the Lanesboro Arts exhibition gallery. Always free and open to the public, winter gallery hours are Tuesday through Saturday from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. The Emerging Artist Exhibition was developed in 2015 to meet the needs of artists with burgeoning new talent; this juried show provides emerging artists, selected in a jury process, an opportunity to display work in a professional gallery setting.
Lanesboro Arts defines an “emerging artist,” or early career artist, as an individual who has great potential in their artistic practice but has not yet received major recognition, has not yet been substantially celebrated for their work, and/or has not yet established significant “footing” within their field. The process was open to applicants from Minnesota, Wisconsin, and Iowa.
Seven artists will showcase their work: Gabriel Berg, from Viroqua, Wis., presents 3-D fiber and mixed media; Samantha Bratland, from Preston, Minn., has several bright mixed media pieces; Lindsey Cherek-Waller, from Red Wing, Minn., showcases her signature pink-hued portraits and still-life paintings; Lindsey Jorgensen, from Bloomington, Minn., presents small, woven fiber wall pieces with nods to nature; Lanesboro’s own David Susag shares bowls created with a primitive Norwegian lathe; Jesus Genis Tlaseca (aka RiPTOE), from Coon Rapids, Minn., creates energetic digital and mixed media scenes; and Carol Weissenborn, from Minneapolis, presents layered mixed media abstract paintings.
Their pieces span a variety of mediums and reflect a range of perspectives. Some are using traditional tools, while others employ digital techniques. The show includes both 2-D and 3-D work. “It is with great enthusiasm that we support and nurture artists in the early stages of their professional development,” said Gallery Director Kris Viesselman. “These seven artists have much stellar work ahead of them, and we are proud to help propel their creative journeys.”
The exhibit is made possible by the voters of Minnesota through a Minnesota State Arts Board Operating Support grant, thanks to a legislative appropriation from the arts and cultural heritage fund. Handicapped accessible and free to the public, the exhibition gallery is located at 103 Parkway Avenue North in Lanesboro. The organization provides year-round arts programming and serves as a regional catalyst for artistic excellence and educational development, by providing diverse art experiences for people of all ages. For more information, visit www.lanesboroarts.org.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.