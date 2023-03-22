Lanesboro Arts is pleased to announce the opening of its “End Table Ecosystems” Exhibit with paintings by Anna Segner. Her work portrays the popularity of animal depictions in toys and home decor, despite the reality that consumerism plays a role in displacing animal populations and habitats. Created from still lifes, her paintings depict animal toys in domestic spaces often replicating a natural environment. Segner invites people to question how their adoration for nature is expressed and passed on to children.
An artist’s reception on Saturday, April 15, from 6-8 p.m. will kick off the show. The public is invited to enjoy live music and refreshments. Segner’s work will be on display through June 11 at the Lanesboro Arts Exhibition Gallery. The show is open 10 a.m. to 5 p.m., Monday through Saturday.
A Minnesota native, Segner is an instructor at Iowa State University. This is not her first time exhibiting at Lanesboro Arts. “After exhibiting in an emerging artist exhibition a few years back, it is exciting to be returning to Lanesboro with a solo show. All galleries that I visited as an emerging artist have a special place in my heart, as these opportunities gave me the confidence to mature my art practice,” said Segner.
The exhibit is sponsored by Commonweal Theatre and is made possible by the voters of Minnesota through a Minnesota State Arts Board Operating Support grant, thanks to a legislative appropriation from the arts and cultural heritage fund. Handicapped accessible and free to the public, the exhibition gallery is located at 103 Parkway Avenue North in Lanesboro. The organization provides year-round arts programming and serves as a regional catalyst for artistic excellence and educational development, by providing diverse art experiences for people of all ages. For more information, visit www.lanesboroarts.org.
