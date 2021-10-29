In this workshop, two writers — Kim Alan Chapman, conservationist and ecologist, and James W. Armstrong, professor of English and Winona’s first poet laureate — will help you sharpen your approach to nature writing by deepening your understanding of the human and natural history of a place you know and love, and telling that story. The workshop will be held on Saturday, November 6, 2021, from 12:30-2 p.m. at Holzinger Lodge, 952 West Lake Boulevard in Winona.
Kim Chapman has been working in conservation biology for over 30 years; he is currently a consulting ecologist with Applied Ecological Services. He has worked on hundreds of projects in the Midwest that try to find the balance between conservation and development. He is the co-author and editor of “Valley of Grass” (North Star Press).
Jim Armstrong has been writing about nature and culture for 30 years. He is the author of two books of poetry, “Monument in a Summer Hat” (New Issues Press) and “Blue Lash” (Milkweed Press). He teaches poetry, film and literature of the environment in the English Department at Winona State University.
Chapman and Armstrong have collaborated on a book titled “Nature, Culture and Two Friends Talking” (North Star Press).
This open to the public. Because space is limited, participants must register using the following link, forms.gle/wi7GxARaHRFCQQQT8, and masks are preferred.
The event is co-hosted by the Winona Public Library and the River Arts Alliance.
