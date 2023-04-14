Women of all ages are invited to join in the Estro Jam sessions on the second and fourth Sunday of the month, beginning April 23, 2023, from 4-6 p.m. Bring your instrument, and gather with other musicians for some spontaneous musical collaboration. The sessions will be held at the Winona Arts Center, 228 East Fifth Street. For more information, contact Kristen Young at kristendyoung@comcast.net.
This activity is made possible by the voters of Minnesota through a grant from the Southeast Minnesota Arts Council, thanks to legislative appropriation from the arts and cultural heritage fund.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.