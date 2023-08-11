Lanesboro Arts is delighted to present harmonic indie folk trio Humbird on Saturday, September 9, from 7-8:30 p.m. at the St. Mane Theatre in historic downtown Lanesboro. With deep roots in the Midwest heartland, Humbird fuses experimental folk and environmental Americana genres.
Humbird has charmed and encapsulated listeners everywhere with unique instrumentals and lyrics, intersecting the powerfully sincere with familiar comfort. Siri Undlin, the songwriter behind the moniker, forges an explorative embodiment of the narrative folk song and balladry tradition for these modern times, inviting a whole host of collaborators and listeners to add and expand the music. The Humbird trio consists of lead singer and songwriter Siri Undlin, drummer Peter Quirsfeld, and bassist Pat Keen. Folk Alley hails Undlin’s unique vocals, saying: “Siri Undlin’s crystalline voice is thoroughly enchanting .. .an absolutely hypnotic listening experience.”
“Still Life (2021),” Humbird’s sophomore record, focuses on small domestic moments in the context of global events. It is an album that cultivates soundscapes and intentional lyrics that tell braided stories. It reckons with anger, grief, and white supremacy, while carving out reflective, fertile space to process current events.
Humbird’s debut full-length album, “Pharmakon (2019),” is a careful look at that which can both cure and wound — love, ambition, winter, and sea shells — to name a few lyrical topics. The record received critical acclaim from tastemakers, such as Folk Alley and 89.3 The Current, and amassed significant streams online. Undlin and her bandmates have toured full-time across the U.S., U.K., and Ireland.
Tickets are $25 for general admission and $22 for Lanesboro Arts members and are on sale at lanesboroarts.org.
This event is made possible by the voters of Minnesota through a Minnesota State Arts Board grant, thanks to a legislative appropriation from the arts and cultural heritage fund.
