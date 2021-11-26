The documentary “Failure to Protect” will be screened at the 2022 Frozen River Film Festival (FRFF) in February. The film is directed by Jeremy Pion-Berlin, an award-winning filmmaker committed to pushing creative boundaries. Currently the co-executive producer on the fourth season of Discovery's "Murder in the Heartland," Jeremy is elevating the tragic stories of homicide in small town America. Jeremy also produced HGTV’s newest docu-follow series, "Life Under Renovation," which followed marginalized families in critical need of home renovations. Jeremy’s diverse skillset is reflected in the projects he's worked on: Hulu’s newest documentary series "Defining Moments," Vice TV's feature documentary "Bernie Blackout," and two seasons of A&E’s "24 to Life."
“Failure to Protect” is about four parents — Anna, Trish, Ernst and Rosa — fighting to reunify with their children after they’ve been taken by the Child Protective Services. “Failure to Protect” is an in-depth look at the child welfare system through the forgotten lens of parents, further contextualized by experts in the field to unpack a pressing socioeconomic issue that affects hundreds of thousands of families everyday.
About his film, Pion-Berlin stated, “Having volunteered with the nonprofit Parents Anonymous since I was a teenager, I’ve grown up with an uncommon awareness of parents who battle against an unjust child welfare system. As I’ve listened to and engaged with families of all socioeconomic backgrounds, races and religions, I’ve been exposed to the heartache and devastation inflicted by this system throughout my entire life.”
The film was highly rated by FRFF Screening Committee members, and the festival looks forward to welcoming the filmmakers to Winona in February. To learn more about Failure to Protect and other 2022 FRFF films, visit frff.org/films.
Frozen River Film Festival is Minnesota’s only all-documentary film festival. Now in its 17th year, FRFF presents more than sixty films annually during the festival (February 6-13, 2022), brings in filmmakers from around the world, and works with students on the documentary film-making process. To learn more visit www.frff.org.
