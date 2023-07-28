Lanesboro Arts is thrilled to present Faith Boblett on Saturday, August 12, from 6-7:30 p.m. as the third and final installment in the 2023 outdoor summer music series, “Rhythms on the Root,” at Gateway Park in Lanesboro. Tickets are $20 for general admission, $15 for Lanesboro Arts members, free for youth 12 and under; they are available at lanesboroarts.org.
Faith Boblett is a dynamic singer-songwriter based in Minneapolis. Boblett takes influence from a variety of musical genres, such as pop, Americana, alternative country, and rock. Though creating music has been an important part of her life since she was a teenager, today, Faith Boblett is creating timeless songs by finding her own distinctive voice. The depth and authenticity of her vocals and instrumentals paired with emotional, heartfelt lyrics have touched many listeners.
Boblett was named one of the Best New Bands in 2018 by First Avenue. She has released several LPs and one EP since 2013. Her third and latest LP, “take care,” was released in October 2020. Most notably, two of the songs on this LP — ”Ugly Things” and “Didn’t Want You” — received regular airplay on Minnesota Public Radio’s The Current, who has described Boblett as aspirational, an artist “unencumbered” by the harsh music industry.
In addition to writing and performing her own music, Faith Boblett is also a part of the larger Minneapolis music scene. She has performed in shows paying tribute to Dolly Parton, Tom Petty, The Replacements, XTC, and Shania Twain.
Tickets are on sale now through the Lanesboro Arts website: lanesboroarts.org. Seating will be first-come, first-served general admission. Audience members are encouraged to bring their own lawn chair or blanket to sit on in the park.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.