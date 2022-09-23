The Winona Arts Center, 228 East Fifth Street in Winona, is pleased to offer a Fall Free Ink Day on October 8, 2022. You can drop in anytime between 10 a.m. and 2 p.m. Come and learn how to make monoprints on our Riverbed Press. You can create your own artwork using stencils, leaves, and other materials while learning the monoprint process on our press.
There is no experience necessary, and all the materials are provided. Both adults and children are welcome. Children under age 15 must be accompanied by an adult. For more information, contact Jen Benson at jsbenson50@gmail.com.
Masks are encouraged but not required.
For information on this event and other activities at the Winona Arts Center, please visit our website at www.winonaarts.org.
