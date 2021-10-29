Cochrane-Fountain City Schools (C-FC) will present a second world-class play this fall. After a year and a half without a theatrical production, C-FC presented a comedic play, “Departures and Arrivals,” in April which delighted audiences. Many students and the directing team return this fall with a production of “A Murder is Announced” adapted for the stage by Leslie Darbon based on Agatha Christie’s novel. Performances of the murder mystery play take place on Friday, November 12, at 7 p.m. and Sunday, November 14, at 1 p.m.
“A Murder is Announced” features one of Christie’s most well-known characters: Miss Marple. Concord Theatricals summarizes the plot writing: “An announcement in the local paper states the time and place when a murder is to occur in Miss Blacklock's Victorian house. The victim is not one of the house's several occupants, but an unexpected and unknown visitor. What follows is a classic Christie puzzle of mixed motives, concealed identities, a second death, a determined inspector grimly following the twists and turns, and Miss Marple on hand to provide the final solution at some risk to herself in a dramatic confrontation just before the final curtain.”
The cast includes Hailey van Eijl, Kaelyn Carney, Jaycee Lisowski, Corbyn Weber, Ella Geiger-Schutz, Maeva Noeldner, Wyatt Weagent, Macy Hunger, Ariel Hanson, Molly Meaney, Max Reis, Abby Fox, and Paige Meaney. The production is directed by Valerie Williams with technical direction by Michael Opiola.
Set in 1950s England, the play incorporates humor into the wild twists and turns that Christie is known for. See if you can guess who the murderer is before Miss Marple or the police inspector. “A Murder Is Announced” is presented by arrangement with Concord Theatricals on behalf of Samuel French, Inc., www.concordtheatricals.com. Tickets for the two-act play are $8 for adults and $5 for students and seniors. Please note there will not be a Saturday performance due to the Dairyland All-Conference Band and Choir concert.
If you enjoy a good crime drama, you will not want to miss this live-action hunt for a killer featuring one of Agatha Christie’s most loved amateur detectives.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.