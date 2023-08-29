River Arts Alliance (RAA) will host Family Art Day 2023 at the Jaycee Pavilion in Lake Park in Winona on Saturday, September 2. Presented in partnership with the city of Winona Parks and Recreation Department, the event is free and open to the public and will run from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.
Family Art Day provides an opportunity for children of all ages and their families to try out a variety of hands-on arts activities at stations led by local artists. RAA welcomes all families to this event, including Black, Indigenous, and families of color, and people of various abilities, and seeks to provide an inclusive environment.
This year, activities offered and participating artists will include:
- Acrylic painting with Sarah Johnson
- Drum circle with Katwa Lance Ngari
- Fish prints with Patrick Grace
- Found poetry with Terri Karsten
- Handmade zines with Billy X Curmano
- Hatmaking with Bill Crozier
- Modelling clay with Michelle Cochran
- Mural painting with Julia Crozier
- Rock painting with Lisa Douglas
- Sheet music art with Jamie Schwaba
- Watercolor painting with Linda Klabo
- Wax string art with Heather Casper of Minnesota Marine Art Museum
- Weaving with Donna Miliotis; and,
- Wheel-thrown pottery with Brianne Daniels, Mara James, Mickey Maslowski, Anne Scott Plummer, and Teresa Schumaker.
Family Art Day was first held in 2008 and became a popular annual event for many years. The event returned in September 2022 following a two-year hiatus due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
This activity is made possible by the voters of Minnesota through a grant from the Southeast Minnesota Arts Council thanks to a legislative appropriation from the arts & cultural heritage fund. RAA also thanks Hoff Celebration of Life Center for their sponsorship of Family Art Day 2023.
River Arts Alliance, a non-profit organization based in Winona, supports and celebrates regional arts and culture by organizing educational programs, community events, and public art projects while promoting opportunities for artists and facilitating collaborations between organizations in the Winona region. More information is available at www.riverartsalliance.org.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.