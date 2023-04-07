The Maria W. Faust Sonnet Contest invites you to celebrate the opening of this year’s contest and National Poetry Month on Tuesday, April 18, 2023, from 6:30-9 p.m. at the Blue Heron Coffeehouse (162 West Second Street). Light refreshments will be served. This event is free and open to the public. Live music by flute and piano duo Heidi Bryant and Meredith Mihm will accompany social time starting at 6:30 p.m.
At 7 p.m., former Winona Poet Laureate Jim Armstrong will share his lifelong fascination with the sonnet form. He will present a brief introduction to the modern sonnet and show how it can be used as an aid to invention and discovery. Armstrong will give examples from his own work, including some sonnets from his new book (coming in June). He will also perform a couple of famous sonnets (including one by Shakespeare) which he has set to music, reminding us that “sonnet” just means “little song” in Italian. Can we all write our own little songs? Of course, we can. Come ready to be inspired.
