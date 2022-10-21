On Saturday, October 29, at 7 p.m., Old Main in Galesville will proudly present “Frankenstein,” the Universal Picture’s 1931 classic film, starring Boris Karloff as the monster. The Frankenstein movie has a place in storytelling and moviemaking history. This version has all the restored scenes which were cut in the original. Bruce Bender will provide an introduction. Snacks will be available for purchase. Tickets are $10 for adults, $5 for college students, and free for those 18 and under. As a cultural center, Old Main will continue to offer movies that help the audience experience the culture of an earlier time and that people continue to enjoy. The Old Main Cultural Center is located at 20869 College Avenue in Galesville.
Latest News
- Local COVID update
- Halloween events to check out
- WAPS Board moves ahead on $25M HVAC projects
- Hyma running unopposed for Winona City Council
- WSU hosts engineering showcase Nov. 5
- WSU Pres. Olson to DJ Beatles radio show Oct. 26
- Senior U offers course on Underground Railroad, abolitionist Winonans
- Winona Bird Club scholarship, November meeting
Most Popular
Articles
Images
Videos
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular videos.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.