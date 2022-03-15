The Winona Film Society, located in the Winona Arts Center, 228 East Fifth Street in Winona, is offering award-winning films by foreign and independent filmmakers. Films are shown at 7 p.m. on Fridays with the coffeehouse and gallery available at 6 p.m. Admission is $5 per person.
The featured film on March 18, 2022, is the Korean film, “Minari.”
Directed by Lee Issac Chung, this is a tender and sweeping story about what roots us. It follows a Korean American family that moves to an Arkansas farm in search of their own American dream. The family changes completely with the arrival of their sly, foul-mouthed but incredibly loving grandma. Minari shows the undeniable resilience of family and what really makes a home. (English and Korean with subtitles. 115 minutes.)
Please note: Effective March 18, 2022, The Winona Art Center will no longer require proof of COVID vaccine or a negative test but will continue to have masks required at all times.
For more information visit the Winona Arts Center website at winonaarts.org or Facebook WinonaArtsCenter.
