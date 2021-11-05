The Winona Film Society, located in the Winona Arts Center at 228 East Fifth Street, is offering award winning films by foreign and independent filmmakers. Films are shown at 7 p.m. on Fridays and Saturdays with a coffeehouse available at 6 p.m. Admission is $5 per person.
The featured film on November 12 and 13 is the 2021 Sudanese film, “You Will Die at Twenty.”
During her son’s naming ceremony, a sheikh predicts that Sakina’s child, Muzami, will die at age 20. Haunted by this, Sakina becomes overly protective of him. When Muzami gets older and escapes her watchful eye he encounters friends and ideas that challenge him to question his fate. This major achievement of Sudanese cinema is a moving meditation on what it means to live in the present. The film was directed by Amjad Abu Alana in 2021, in Arabic, with a run time of 102 minutes.
Please note: The Winona Art Center requires proof of COVID vaccination or a negative test 72 hours prior to the event. Masks are required at all times.
For more information visit winonaarts.org or the Facebook page @WinonaArtsCenter.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.