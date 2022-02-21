The Winona Film Society, located in the Winona Arts Center at 228 East Fifth Street, is offering award winning films by foreign and independent filmmakers. Films are shown at 7 p.m. on Fridays with a coffeehouse available at 6 p.m. Admission is $5 per person.
The February 25, 2022, film is “All You Ever Wished For,” an enchanted fairy tale romantic comedy from the writer of “Rain Man.” Follow the travails of New York executive, Tyler, whose business trip to Milan takes an unexpected turn when he is kidnapped for ransom and whisked off to an Alpine village. The rustic cottage where the kidnappers and the victim spend the night is under a gypsy love spell. According to this spell, they will fall in love with the first person they see. It’s a fanciful tale of romance, comedy and Italian charm. (English and Italian, 81 minutes.)
Please note: The Winona Art Center requires proof of COVID vaccine or a negative test 72 hours prior to the event. Masks are required at all times.
For more information on this and other activities please visit the Winona Arts Center website at winonaarts.org or Facebook page @WinonaArtsCenter.
